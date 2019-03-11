Another conspiracy theorist agreed, saying: "All the way around the world we find evidence of pyramid structures.



"We should start looking at the possibility there was habitation on Antarctica.



"Was it a lost civilisation? Could it be ancient astronauts?



"And just maybe, the earliest monuments of our own civilisation came from Antarctica."



But the theory was challenged by Dr Michael Salla, author of Exopolitics Political Implications of the Extraterrestrial Presence.



The alien expert argued the Antarctic pyramid is just one node in a global network of power-generating pyramids strategically places around Earth.



A popular pyramid conspiracy claims the triangular structures act as power generators of sorts, built for the purpose of transiting vast amounts of energy wirelessly.



It would probably be the oldest pyramid on the planet



David Childress, author



Dr Salla said: "There has been extensive research done on pyramids throughout the world, in terms of their structure an what is they really are.



"One of the theories is that pyramids are power generators and so, if you have these pyramids strategically placed around the world generating a charge, it's possible to create a general standing wave around the world that is a wireless transmission of energy."



However, not everyone who saw the Ancient Aliens episode was convinced by the wild theories presented.



YouTube user Derrick commented: "Snow covered pyramid shape in Antarctica, I believe geologists would call that a mountain."



Lazaros Tsakpounidis Tsakpounidis said: "I feel like I'm losing my brain cells after watching this."



And Mohammad Ziaul Mushtafa Khan said: "No evidence, only a bunch of authors referred them as extraterrestrial theorists claimed everything on Earth is conspired by some aliens, now latest victim is Antarctica.



"Maybe geologist must take lessons from so-called experts."



And according to geologists, there is nothing unusual about the angular shape of the mountain.



Dr Mitch Darcy, a geologist at the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam, argued mountains like this are known as nunataks.



Nunataks are exposed and rocky mountain peaks and rides which are naturally occurring and pyramid-like in shape.



Speaking about a similar "Antarctica pyramid" near the Ellsworth Mountains, the geologist told IFLScience: "The peaks are clearly composed of rock, and it's a coincidence that this particular peak has that shape.



"It's not a complicated shape, so it's not a special coincidence either.



"By definition, it is a nunatak, which is simply a peak of rock sticking out above a glacier or an ice sheet.



"This one has the shape of a pyramid, but that doesn't make it a human construction."