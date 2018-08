© Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

An enormous ancient Chinese pyramid has been discovered in an 4,300-year-old lost city, which regularly hosted human sacrifices and was once one of the largest settlements in the world.The astonishing find was documented in the latest issue of the journal Antiquity, in which researchers revealed that the newly excavated step pyramid is at least 230-ft high and covers a staggering 24 acres at its base.The article, written by a team of professors at universities in China and California, says the city, now named "Shimao,""In the outer gateway of the eastern gate on the outer rampart alone, six pits containing decapitated human heads have been found," the researchers wrote.The pyramid contains 11 steps, each of which are lined with stone. One of the steps was adorned with "extensive palaces." The archaeologists say the palaces were built of "rammed earth, with wooden pillars and roofing tiles." A gigantic water reservoir and domestic remains related to daily life were also found by the team.The pyramid wasn't just a residential space for ruling Shimao elites, the researchers said. They also found evidence of ancient art and craft work, suggesting that the pyramid was used for artisanal or industrial craft production.