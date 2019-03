Lawmakers must be able to debate w/o prejudice or bigotry. I am saddened that Rep. Omar continues to mischaracterize support for Israel. I urge her to retract this statement and engage in further dialogue with the Jewish community on why these comments are so hurtful.

Our democracy is built on debate, Congresswoman! I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that!



I have not mischaracterized our relationship with Israel, I have questioned it and that has been clear from my end.



I am told everyday that I am anti-American if I am not pro-Israel. I find that to be problematic and I am not alone. I just happen to be willing to speak up on it and open myself to attacks.



My Americanness is questioned by the President and the @GOP on a daily basis, yet my colleagues remain silent. I know what it means to be American and no one will ever tell me otherwise.



I am in the Horn of Africa this weekend, proud to see peace prosper here and to be part of the first American delegation to Eritrea🇪🇷 in decades is one I am grateful for. I fight peace and justice because only those who experience the pain of war, know the joy of peace. ✊🏽



Being opposed to Netanyahu and the occupation is not the same as being anti-Semitic. I am grateful to the many Jewish allies who have spoken out and said the same.

We must be willing to combat hate of all kinds while also calling out oppression of all kinds. I will do my best to live up to that. I hope my colleagues will join me in doing the same.

Pelosi is happy to use @IlhanMN for self-serving "diversity" propaganda but not prepared to defend her against the Israel lobby's racist, Islamophobic defamation that Omar is "anti-Semitic." In fact Pelosi joined in the smear campaign. Vile!

"A picture is worth 1,000 words but @aoc, @IlhanMN, @JahanaHayesCT and Nancy on the cover of @RollingStone is worth millions of dreams to women and girls across America. To them we say: know your power. Know your worth. Have a plan. And be ready. #WomensHistoryMonth."

Ilhan did nothing wrong you putrid operative. Jews critical of Zionism are among the loudest voices decrying Congress' slavish devotion to Israel. Stop trying to encourage a racist smear campaign just because you support apartheid in Palestine.

© Eli Lake/Twitter

© Elizabeth Nolan Brown/Twitter

The simplest thing in the world, and not remotely objectionable. Pay attention to who the people are pretending not to understand that.

Defend @IlhanMN.



It's not anti-Semitic to criticize Israel and its bipartisan American supporters.



What *is* anti-Semitic is her critics' assumption that AIPAC/Netanyahu speak on behalf all American Jews, and that the Israel lobby is in fact a "Jewish lobby"-which it is not.

Let's be honest with ourselves. The continued attacks on @IlhanMN are based primarily in her race and religion and less in what she said.

Nobody expects @IlhanMN to pledge "allegiance" to Israel. But her attacks on pro-Israel Americans of doing so is a charge of dual loyalty. That is classic anti-Semitism.

Was it anti-Semitic when Bret Stephens said "it is a scandal, it seems to me, if we fail to live up to the promise of our American citizenship to do all we can to assure the survival of the Jewish state and the Jewish people"?

Bret Stephens refers to Arabs as diseased: Still has a job at the New York Times



Ilhan Omar criticizes Israel & lobby groups: She's smeared, receives death threats, and is told to get out of the country



The lesson: Anti-Black, anti-Arab, and anti-Muslim bigotry is of no concern

Ilhan Omar's statement last week about the role of the Israel lobby-- has ignited a firestorm of criticism, including from House Democratic colleagues such as Eliot Engel, chair of House Foreign Affairs, who called on her to apologize for a "vile, anti-semitic slur." Engel is a regular at the Israel lobby organization AIPAC, where he has promised to keep support for Israel bipartisan.Nita Lowey has also been outspoken against her colleague:Lowey is also an AIPAC regular. That event was closed to the public, in a Westchester temple.Debbie Wasserman Schultz has also slammed her colleague:Ilhan Omar has stood strong. Here is her thread from yesterday afternoon, responding to Nita Lowey. Note that she calls out her colleagues for being silent. Note that she finds it problematic that "I am anti-American if I am not pro-Israel." And she knows many agree with her. "I just happen to be willing to speak up."Many are standing up for Omar. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, is about the only one in the Congress though:The progressive base is with Omar, in yet another sign that the party will divide over Israel. Jim Zogby writes Nancy Pelosi has evidently been silent on this occasion but called on Omar to apologize on the last occasion, when Omar said that money drives the Israel support. Omar did apologize then.Ali Abunimah writes Pelosi tweeted out the cover of Rolling Stone March 2 with this message:The progressive base of the party is supporting Omar. The District Sentinel responds to Wasserman Schultz:Ryan Grim of the Intercept r esponded to Lowey: Rightwing neocons are joining the pile-on against Omar to get her out of Congress. Ari Fleischer for for example And here is Eli Lake (thanks to Ken Klipperstein).That was followed within minutes with this knock from a libertarian feminist writer:David Roth from Deadspin says of Omar's thanks to Jewish supporters, and her assertion that criticism of Netanyahu is not anti-semitic.Daniel Denvir of Jacobin weighs in on the lobby's own definition of itself as a Jewish body rather than a Zionist one.Eoin Higgins scores the racism: "It's great that a lot of liberals dismiss Ilhan's legitimate criticism of the Israeli lobby as just being a dumb immigrant," writes a "leftist vet" Fired4TroopJonathan Chait and Josh Marshall pile on to Ilhan Omar as being from an immigrant community.Bret Stephens of the Times of course also saw anti-Semitism in Omar's statement.Eli Clifton points to the allegiance issues inherent in Stephens's own calls for Jews to support Israel:Remi Kanazi Tony Karon makes the point that Israel demands dual loyalty of the farflung members of its nation. His response to Stephens:Thanks to Adam Horowitz and Scott Roth.