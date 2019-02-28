Puppet Masters
Emmanuel Macron condemns all Yellow Vest protesters as responsible for violence
The Express UK
Thu, 28 Feb 2019 20:29 UTC
"I believe in a democracy that fosters debate but I do not believe in a democracy that fosters disorder."
He said it was a "miracle" no police officers had been killed.
Ten people have died in connection with the protests, most in road accidents related to Yellow Vest blockades.
Driving the unrest is anger, particularly among the working class, over a squeeze on household incomes, and a belief that Mr Macron is deaf to citizens' needs as he enacts economic reforms seen as favouring the wealthy.
Now in their 15 week, the protests have already forced him into concessions.
At the height of the unrest in December, Mr Macron promised tax cuts for pensioners, wage rises for the poorest workers and the scrapping of planned fuel tax increases, at a cost to the Treasury of some 10 billion euros (£8.5 billion).
But Mr Macron's comments prompted a flurry of outrage, with the opposition jumping at the opportunity to excoriate the young leader.
"This is a Macron we know well: he is contemptuous. The president isn't concerned about the causes of the crisis and is not looking for solutions... He is pitting the French against one another," sovereignist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan told the TV channel Public Sénat.
Fabien Roussel, the national secretary of the French Communist Party, for his part, said that "a normal democracy is a democracy that listens to its people."
In a statement to AFP, Mrs Mouraud said that Mr Macron's comments amounted to a "call to violence," and accused him of "criminalising genuine protesters".
"While I have always condemned the acts of violence on the sidelines of the protests, today it is Mr Macron who is complicit in the worst, by refusing to listen to the suffering and despair of the French people."
Earlier this month, lawmakers approved an anti-rioting bill giving police the power to ban suspected thugs from demonstrating without seeking oversight from a judge, in a controversial bid to end the violence that has marred the movement.
Violators face a six-month prison sentence and a €7,500 (£6,400) fine. The new law would also allow fines of €15,000 (£12,800) and a one-year prison sentence for protesters covering or masking their faces in an effort to escape identification. It would also give riot police greater powers to search demonstrators for weapons.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner dismissed claims that the bill was "freedom killing," and said it was needed in response to a "handful of hooligans who threaten our right to demonstrate".
The draft legislation is expected to return to the upper house of parliament on March 12.
Comment: