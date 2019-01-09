© AFP / Damien Meyer



Jacline Mouraud, once the self-appointed spokeswoman of the Yellow Vests, has announced the creation of a new party. The emerging political force is described as a "party of common sense," pursuing social and tax reforms.However, she does not seem to crave political leadership, and it remains unclear who will actually head the party. "I require no title, I'm trying to create a party, and that's good. Further, as in any party, there will be a vote. Would it be me [elected the head of the party] or not, I don't care, this is not important," she said on Monday, as quoted by French media.The party already has quite a name - Les Émergents (the Emerging) - though it might change, according to Mouraud, as others might come up with other ideas. The program of the party is expected to be unveiled in late January. Its goals so far appear to be rather vague.The party's statutes are being drafted with the "help of competent persons," namely "lawyers, former parliamentarians," she stated.Mouraud herself, a 51-year-old composer and hypnotherapist from the French region of Brittany, has no political experience.