The auditory hallucination of Benjamin Griveaux

Palestinian children in Gaza "who have no place in that world" are the result of an "unbridled production of surplus men"

Gérard Larcher's stroke

Agnes Buzyn's pleas

100,000 MINIMUM demonstrators for 220 listed events

When the intermediate classes will join "those at the bottom".

The explosion of hysteria that struck the ruling class in the aftermath of Act 14 shows that the Yellow vests are scoring decisive points.Everything, they have tried everything, but none of the scare tactics they used to cast anathema and discredit on their opponents will have worked. The demonization of the Yellow Vests accused in November of being under the influence of the extreme right - failed! The stigmatization of the supposed violence of the bad Yellow vests - failed! The attempt to introduce the venom of the migratory problem on the roundabouts - failed!Today, taking advantage of the fact that Alain Finkielkraut has been harassed [when he was passing by a group of Gilet jaunes, NdT],But yes, yeaaaah, Benjamin Griveaux, Macron's spokesman, is screaming, we can hear it at the 22nd second of the video, we clearly hear the attackers shouting "dirty Jew!", "dirty Jew!"!It seems that Griveaux was probably under the influence of tinnitus [parasitic noises that a person hears without them really existing, editor's note],. On the other hand, "Zionist bastard", yes, he heard it, and very clearly... except that the person concerned deserve it! Simply listen to what Alain Finkielkraut said about the children of Gaza in June 2007, listen carefully:Did you hear it well?. You see, with this level of crap, it's surprising that our "academician" has ONLY been subjected to verbal aggression.There is one thing that people in power must understand, including those of the left-wing opposition who are feeling offended by insults uttered against this "academician" of TV sets: when the people's anger overflows, it does not take gloves (or maybe boxing gloves).This is something that the Senate Speaker, Gérard Larcher, felt very well, to the point of losing his phlegm and capsizing into apoplexy:"No, you are not the people, you are France of hate, the one that make us ashamed. These demonstrations must stop! The Republic cannot agree anymore that its values and laws are stepped on. I want to tell Alain Finkielkraut that I feel wounded this evening."And Minister Agnes Buzyn to follow in his footsteps by complaining:I think that these demonstrations must stop, those who still participate are responsible of and back these violent actions."Well, they said the Yellow Vests movement is "running out of steam", just needing for it to disappear by itself. [If it was really the case they would not react that way, NdT] It's already three months that the chickens working in the media are cackling that the movement "is running out of steam". In fact, act 14 of the Yellow Vests, on 16 February, still brought together more thanWhat do the Yellow Vests need to do to win their fight? Continue to peacefully align the rounds by advancing serenely and without rushing to their opponents. These opponents are on the verge of a political knock-out.What are the challengers in yellow vests lacking to precipitate the outcome of the confrontation? That the middle classes, who attend the match by clearly supporting them but still too passively, go up on the ring and lend them a hand. "The intermediate classes have to switch with those at the bottom," explains François Rufin to justify the release of his movie "J'veux du soleil", which is already a hit in pre-projections. Here again, it is just a matter of time: the "intermediate classes", fearful by nature, always switch to the side of those who win, especially when they have already won their sympathy."Demonstrations must be banned," says MP Eric Ciotti in desperation. "The demonstrations that take place every Saturday must stop," implored the Medef [The bosses association, NdT] president. Oh yeah, and do you really hope the Yellow vests will obey? When they shit in their pants, the bourgeoisie always had a hard time imposing its authority.