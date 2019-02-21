Everything, they have tried everything, but none of the scare tactics they used to cast anathema and discredit on their opponents will have worked. The demonization of the Yellow Vests accused in November of being under the influence of the extreme right - failed! The stigmatization of the supposed violence of the bad Yellow vests - failed! The attempt to introduce the venom of the migratory problem on the roundabouts - failed!
The auditory hallucination of Benjamin Griveaux
Today, taking advantage of the fact that Alain Finkielkraut has been harassed [when he was passing by a group of Gilet jaunes, NdT], they tried with the usual anti-Semitism accusation, failed too! But yes, yeaaaah, Benjamin Griveaux, Macron's spokesman, is screaming, we can hear it at the 22nd second of the video, we clearly hear the attackers shouting "dirty Jew!", "dirty Jew!"!
Comment: Read more on how the Macron clan is trying to use purported 'acts of anti-semitism' to go on an under-handed attack:
Scapegoating Yellow Vests? Macron Moves to Outlaw Criticism of 'Zionism' as 'Anti-Semitism Wave' Hits France
It seems that Griveaux was probably under the influence of tinnitus [parasitic noises that a person hears without them really existing, editor's note], because no one heard anything of the kind, not even the victim, present on the spot, who admitted not having heard any infamous "dirty Jew" in the mouths of his attackers. On the other hand, "Zionist bastard", yes, he heard it, and very clearly... except that the person concerned deserve it! Simply listen to what Alain Finkielkraut said about the children of Gaza in June 2007, listen carefully:
Did you hear it well? Palestinian children in Gaza "who have no place in that world" are the result of an "unbridled production of surplus men". You see, with this level of crap, it's surprising that our "academician" has ONLY been subjected to verbal aggression.
Gérard Larcher's stroke
There is one thing that people in power must understand, including those of the left-wing opposition who are feeling offended by insults uttered against this "academician" of TV sets: when the people's anger overflows, it does not take gloves (or maybe boxing gloves).
This is something that the Senate Speaker, Gérard Larcher, felt very well, to the point of losing his phlegm and capsizing into apoplexy:
Agnes Buzyn's pleas
And Minister Agnes Buzyn to follow in his footsteps by complaining:
Well, they said the Yellow Vests movement is "running out of steam", just needing for it to disappear by itself. [If it was really the case they would not react that way, NdT] It's already three months that the chickens working in the media are cackling that the movement "is running out of steam". In fact, act 14 of the Yellow Vests, on 16 February, still brought together more than 100,000 MINIMUM demonstrators for 220 listed events. A record that is unprecedented, in its length and importance, in the history of our country.
When the intermediate classes will join "those at the bottom".
What do the Yellow Vests need to do to win their fight? Continue to peacefully align the rounds by advancing serenely and without rushing to their opponents. These opponents are on the verge of a political knock-out.
What are the challengers in yellow vests lacking to precipitate the outcome of the confrontation? That the middle classes, who attend the match by clearly supporting them but still too passively, go up on the ring and lend them a hand. "The intermediate classes have to switch with those at the bottom," explains François Rufin to justify the release of his movie "J'veux du soleil", which is already a hit in pre-projections. Here again, it is just a matter of time: the "intermediate classes", fearful by nature, always switch to the side of those who win, especially when they have already won their sympathy.
The besieged "elite" is right to tremble and panic. "Demonstrations must be banned," says MP Eric Ciotti in desperation. "The demonstrations that take place every Saturday must stop," implored the Medef [The bosses association, NdT] president. Oh yeah, and do you really hope the Yellow vests will obey? When they shit in their pants, the bourgeoisie always had a hard time imposing its authority.