TWEET: "Christophe Chalençon at #Piazzapulita: 'We have paramilitaries ready to intervene because they too want to bring down the government'. So said Christophe Chalençon, one of the leaders of the #giletgialli met by Di Maio and Di Battista in off-air scoop @alebucc".

"If they touch one [one of us], we have people, paramilitaries who are ready to intervene because they also want to bring the government down. So, today everyone is calm, but we are on the verge of a civil war. So let a political solution be found very quickly, because there are people who are ready to intervene everywhere."

"Yes, this is worrisome but you don't realise: Macron is afraid, very, very afraid."

TWEET: "So one of the leaders of the Yellow Vests announces a military coup... Is it an Italian comedy or just a new personal delirium?"

The so-called Yellow Vest protests have been raging across France since mid-November, with the movement calling for the resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron over his government's policies.The official Twitter account of an Italian political show, Piazzapulita, released a video of an interview with a man they claim is Christophe Chalençon, one of the leaders of the yellow vests movement.While the footage, apparently filmed on a hidden camera, shows only the legs of a man, he can be heard speaking about the ongoing unrest in France."I know I'm risking a lot. I can receive a bullet to the head at any moment. But I don't give a f*ck. I'll stick to my beliefs because if they put a bullet to my head, Macron would face the guillotine.," the voice is heard saying.The man then claims that there are "paramilitaries" who are ready to intervene to help overthrow the government.He then clarifies that those "paramilitaries" had retired from the army and were against the government:Once the video was unearthed online, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner was quick to react, wondering if it was an "Italian comedy" or a "new personal delirium":, which was harshly criticised by the French authorities as an unacceptable "provocation", prompting Paris to recall its ambassador to Rome."This new provocation is not acceptable between neighbouring countries and partners in the European Union. Mr Di Maio, who holds government responsibilities, must take care not to undermine, through his repeated interferences, our bilateral relations, in the interest of both France and Italy," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on 6 February.In the meantime, a survey by pollster Elabe found that 56 percent of French people want the Yellow Vests to stop their weekly protests, which rapidly turn violent. Many believe that demonstrators, marching since mid-November each weekend, no longer reflect the group's early demands.