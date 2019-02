© Palm Beach County and Martin County sheriff's offices



Florida law enforcement officials recently arrested multiple people in a large sex-trafficking ring stretching throughout Orange, Indian River and Martin counties with ties to New York and China, according to a report by Treasure Coast Newspapers A 16-page affidavit was released Wednesday detailing the arrests of Hua Zhang, 58 of Winter Garden , and Lei Wang, 39 of Hobe Sound, who have suspected involvement in the sex trafficking operations at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Martin County,targeted in the investigation.On Friday, Jupiter Police announced that among those charged were New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft , who is facing two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution.An investigation began after a Martin County detective received a complaint in July from a Florida Department of Health official regarding potential human trafficking at the massage parlors, Snyder said.Online reviews described Orchids of Asia Day Spawith slang-terms for paid sex, and an investigation of the parlor's trash revealed bodily fluids, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.Surveillance by the Florida Department of Health found that women appeared to be living in the businesses, including Zhang - who was listed as the registered agent for one of the locations.After the recent arrests, authorities also developed criminal charges for 20 men who are suspected of exchanging money for sexual acts, according to the report.Snyder said.Read the full report on TCPalm.com.