Australian researchers are hailing a major breakthrough in the development of a universal flu vaccine that protects against all strains of the virus.Scientists at the Doherty Institute and Monash University say they have discovered immune cells that could fight off all forms of the flu virus, which could see an end to annual flu jabs.Depending on a patient's immune system, a cover-all flu shot would only be needed every 10 years, or potentially just once in a lifetime - and could help prevent thousands of deaths worldwide every year.Mr Koutsakos was part of a team led by Professor Katherine Kedzierska from Melbourne's Doherty Institute, which had its discovery published the scientific journal, Nature Immunology."Influenza viruses continuously mutate to evade recognition by our immune system, and they are vastly diverse, making it nearly impossible to predict and vaccinate against the strain that will cause the next influenza pandemic," Mr Koutsakos said.But because of DNA quirks, Professor Kedzierska says the breakthrough super vaccine would be effective for only the half of the world's population that has the killer T-cells."Now what we are working on is using similar cutting-edge technology is to find similar killer T-cells for the rest of the global population so we can protect everyone," she said.Depending on a patient's immune system, a cover-all flu shot would only be needed every ten years, or potentially just once in a lifetime.