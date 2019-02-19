© Chris Hondros/Getty



Visually, anyone who's ever been to Israel and been to the Wailing Wall has seen that the women have this tiny little spot in front of the wall to pray, and the rest of the wall is for the men. To me, that's a great representation of the American media, is that in this tiny little corner where the women pray you've got Breitbart and Fox News and a few others, and from there on, you have CBS, ABC, NBC, Huffington Post, Politico, whatever, right? All of them. And that's a problem for me, because even if it was reversed, if it was vastly mostly on the right, that would also be a problem for me.



My experience has been that the more opinions you have, the more ways that you look at everything in life - everything in life is complicated, everything is gray, right? Nothing is black and white.

How do you know you're being lied to? How do you know you're being manipulated? How do you know there's something not right with the coverage? When they simplify it all [and] there's no grey. It's all one way. Well, life isn't like that. If it doesn't match real life, it's probably not. Something's wrong. For example, all the coverage on Trump all the time is negative. ... That's a distortion of the way things go in real life.

One ideological perspective on everything never leads to an open free diverse tolerant society. The more opinions and views ... of everything that you have, the better off we all are. So creating one ideological position on everything throughout your universities, throughout academia, in school and college, in media, and everywhere else, that's what concerns me. I don't have to agree with everybody.

Although the media has historically always been left-leaning, we've abandoned our pretense - or at least the effort - to be objective, today. ... We've become political activists, and some could argue propagandists, and there's some merit to that."

This is the problem that I have. There's one Fox, and there's many, many, many more organizations on the left. ... The problem is the weight of all these organizations on one side of the political spectrum. When you turn on your computer, or you walk past the TV, or you see a newspaper headline in the grocery store If they're all saying the same thing, the weight of that convinces you that it's true. You don't question it, because everyone is saying it. Unless you seek out Breitbart on your computer, you're probably not even going to know what the other side is saying.

We don't even question if what we see on social media is real or not. We don't even question if a grassroots movement is really grassroots. You know, there's a way to start a grassroots movement. You write an algorithm, and you create all this outrage, and you're basically throwing out all the sparks that light the fire, so then it becomes a grassroots movement because it takes nothing to set that in motion. But did it really begin as one? And if it didn't begin that way, but was manipulated and paid for by someone and serves someone's political purpose, is it really what we believe it is?



People were manipulated into doing that. ... Who's behind it? Who's doing it, and why are they doing it? And what else are they doing? Those things are profoundly significant, and we're not even trying to find out who it is. That really bothers me.