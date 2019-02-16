Four people have died while four others are injured after being buried in a landslide that struck Kampung Ciapus, Ciomas district in Bogor regency, West Java, on Friday evening.The landslide took place at 11 p.m. on Friday and eroded a house inhabited by a family of eight, Ciomas Police chief Comr. Wahyu Wiyadi said.Wahyu said the landslide was triggered by heavy rain that been pouring since the afternoon in the village.The buried house was located below the hill. Above the house was road and pathway located in the hillside.The four deceased victims have been identified as Nurhayati, 60, Imelda Yanti, 13, Dea Aprilia, 8 and M. Wildan, 3. Those who sustained injuries are Asep Saepuloh, 35, Santi Fitri Dewi, 27, Haryanti, 33, Dani, 35, and a nine-month-old named Septi. The survivors have all been taken to Ummi Hospital in Bogor for further treatment.