M. McCon.
© REUTERS/Leah Millis
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
Congressional negotiators announced on Monday night they have a border wall funding agreement they believe President Trump will sign into law.

The agreement was announced by a group of lawmakers led by Republican Sen. Richard Shelby and Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey, after a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday FOX News announced Democrats slipped a "poison pill" into the deal that will prevent the 55 miles of wall from being built.

According to FOX News, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of adding "poison pill" provisions into the deal. One of those provisions allows small town mayors to veto any part of a wall built in their specific jurisdictions.

President Trump has not seen the final package yet.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight: