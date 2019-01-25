Theresa "The Gypsum Lady" May went through an extraordinary twenty-four hours. First, seeing her truly horrific Brexit deal go down in historic defeat and then, somehow, surviving a 'No-Confidence' vote which left her in a stronger position than before it.



It looks like May rightly calculated that the twenty or so Tory Remainers would put party before the European Union as their personal political positions would be terminally weakened if they voted her out of office.

This entire fight continues to highlight the growing disconnect between the representatives of the people and the people themselves.

So, another week and nothing has changed