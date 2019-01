Theresa "The Gypsum Lady" May went through an extraordinary twenty-four hours. First, seeing her truly horrific Brexit deal go down in historic defeat and then, somehow, surviving a 'No-Confidence' vote which left her in a stronger position than before it.



It looks like May rightly calculated that the twenty or so Tory Remainers would put party before the European Union as their personal political positions would be terminally weakened if they voted her out of office.

This entire fight continues to highlight the growing disconnect between the representatives of the people and the people themselves.

So, another week and nothing has changed

Earlier this week I did something I never thought I'd ever do. I watched over two hours of British Parliament. This was the session wherein Prime Minister Theresa May outlined her so-called Plan B deal for Brexit.Needless to say, it wasn't warmly received.But a funny thing has happened on the way to Brexit. And I am as shocked to type this as anyone who follows me will be shocked to read it.Theresa May has risen to become Brexit's main champion.As I said in my last article here Blue Monday's Parliamentary session confirmed for me thatMay rightly pointed out, patiently and with a twinkle of smugness, that all calls for extending Article 50 or holding a second referendum were irrelevant.So, if they want a deal with the EU, then they have to give her and the government clear parameters to go back to Brussels to negotiate from. Otherwise, March 29th comes and Brexit on World Trade Organization rules commences.And if you needed proof of this all you had to do was watch the endless parade of MPs.For two hours I watched Remainer after Remainer grandstand and virtue signal about the need for the "People's Vote" and whine for more time. The SNP threatened to leave the U.K. multiple times if they didn't get their way.It was like watching children have a tantrum over not getting their cookie.They simply stuck to their talking points and fulminated.And May was firm. She may have even graduated from 'The Gypsum Lady' to 'Calcite' or 'Feldspar.'If she delivers a real Brexit that leaves the EU spluttering into their lattes and Remainers simpering about how unfair it all is, I'll take back most of the mean things I've said about her.The Remain crowd has had two years to influence negotiations knowing a "No-Deal" Brexit was the default position. They thought they could play politics, use Brexit chaos as a way for Labour to seize power and destroy the Tories.And the eventual outcome would be a Brexit betrayal after two years of creating a false reality of the apocalypse of a "No-Deal" Brexit.That plan has crashed and burned.The Tory Remainers in May's cabinet thought they could scare everyone into weakening May with a horrible deal and get what they wanted - Brexit in Name Only. But that has failed as well.You know things are desperate when the British establishment floated a rumor of a parliamentary coup against May.But it didn't happen. The reports of a draft amendment which would wrest control of the Brexit process from the Prime Minister made the rounds in the media, but nothing came of it during the session.No one wanted to be the first to even broach the subject of removing the Prime Minister's ability to conduct government business. May called Tony Blair's bluff that MPs were not willing to throw out hundreds of years of Parliamentary rules to secure a political outcome there is little to no support for popularly.So Corbyn now must half-heartedly back a Second Referendum which is political suicide as well as continuing to screech about taking 'No-Deal' off the tableThe press will continue to ratchet up the fear of a 'No-Deal' while behind the scenes both governments prepare for the most likely outcome at this point, exactly that.Parliament is paralyzed by politics, conflicting loyalties and an over-inflated sense of self-importance. So is Congress here in the U.S. The difference is, however, that it looks pretty clear that Remainers aren't willing to die on the Brexit hill while Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats will go full tilt off the cliff in their opposition to Trump.Calls at this point for a second referendum are the face of absolute panic.That should leave little doubt as to where she stands on this.The path on Brexit is clear:For that to happen at this point requires a cross-party coup. And I saw none of that in the two hours I watched earlier in the week.And all ofexcept that all the bleating and breast beating of the 'No-Deal Equals Death' crowd has amounted to very little.A divided house cannot stand. A divided house cannot agree on something it doesn't want even more so. May is right to stick to her guns here.That's the calculus she got right in this.