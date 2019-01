© Mandel Ngan/Getty Images



An Arizona state lawmaker has proposed an unorthodox way to fund President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and end the partial government shutdown : tax porn. House Bill 2444 , introduced this week by Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford , would-- among other things-- require electronic devices bought or sold in Arizona to include porn blockers.Would-be porn viewers who want to bypass the block will have to submit a request to the person or company that distributed the electronic device, provide proof of their legal age, and fork over a $20 deactivation fee to the Arizona Commerce Authority. Deactivating the blocker without paying the fee will be considered a crime under the bill.To pass, the bill will require a two-thirds majority of the State House and State Senate, Phoenix's Fox 10 reported . Griffin is the only sponsor of the bill according to the report.