© Times of Israel



The head of Iran's air force has warned thatHis fighting words come after Israel launched air raids on alleged Iranian targets inside Syria, killing 4 Syrian soldiers.rigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF), issued the provocative statement to the Young Journalist Club news agency, according Iranian media.He stressed that Iran's high level of military preparedness has deterred the country's enemies from attacking the Islamic Republic.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his nation's decision to strike targets inside Syria on Monday, describing the air raid as retribution against those who wish to destroy Israel."We are operating both against Iran and against the Syrian forces that are abetting the Iranian aggression," Netanyahu said in a speech. "We will strike at anyone who tried to harm us. Whoever threatens to eliminate us, bears full responsibility."Israel is believed to have fired dozens of missiles and guided bombs at targets inside Syria over the last 48 hours, purportedly targeting Iranian forces stationed in the country.the Russian Defense Ministry has said, as well as causingThe ministry claims that