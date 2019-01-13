Vegans take the most sick days off work due to cold, flu and minor ailments, according to a new report.The study found that they are absent through illness for almost five days a year, which is twice the annual total of the average Briton.And while the reasons for the high sick-day count are unclear, two-thirds of vegans admitted to taking more time off work due to minor illness in 2018 than in previous years.The findings, part of the Fisherman's Friend annual cold and flu survey, also revealed that millennial workers take three times more time off work than those aged 55 and over, while workers in Nottingham, London and Norwich take the most days off.