Health & Wellness
Shocker: Vegans 'take twice as many sick days' as meat eating colleagues, report says
Daily Mail
Sun, 13 Jan 2019 14:01 UTC
The study found that they are absent through illness for almost five days a year, which is twice the annual total of the average Briton.
And while the reasons for the high sick-day count are unclear, two-thirds of vegans admitted to taking more time off work due to minor illness in 2018 than in previous years.
In contrast, just half of their meat-eating colleagues reported that they took the same amount of time off as the year before, while one in three said they took less.
The study of 1,000 office workers also revealed that vegans are three times more likely to take a trip to their GP during the cold and flu season in comparison to the average UK adult.
They tend to book 2.6 appointments to see the doctor, in contrast to the national average of just 0.7 visits.
The findings, part of the Fisherman's Friend annual cold and flu survey, also revealed that millennial workers take three times more time off work than those aged 55 and over, while workers in Nottingham, London and Norwich take the most days off.
Quote of the Day
A criminal is a person with predatory instincts who has not sufficient capital to form a corporation.
Recent Comments
"I think it highly likely that early trauma such as circumcision teaches a lasting emotional lesson..." Well that was a somewhat emotional...
If you don't like the pain in your thumb, gimme the damned hammer. Doesn't hurst so much now, eh? And, you didn't have to pay for treatment or buy...
For all those dumb enough to buy this rubbish about cholesterol. Please to be taking lots of statins. Life has a way of paying you out. You lot...
Is French democracy dead or alive? It's very alive and kicking, of course. The whole kabuki of hand-selected puppets pretending to rule and...
We read that circumcision was one masochistic act given to a masochistic people who lived that way, just like animal sacrifice was an act given to...
Comment: Well knock us over with a feather! How could the wonder-diet that is veganism possibly lead to more illness?!
