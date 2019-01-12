© Mike Dale/Alamy



Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

It starts with a question. How does a car actually work? How can I lose weight and keep it off? What are UFOs? What could I accomplish if I really applied myself? Our curiosity is peaked and we want to know more, but we're not quite sure where to start. If there's no formal education course we can take that has a syllabus all laid out, then what do we do? How do we create a plan that will guide us toward finding answers to our questions and reaching our goals?Today on the Truth Perspective we discuss "The Science of Self-Learning" by Peter Hollins: how his practical advice for self-learning can be applied to multiple dimensions of personal development, and why self-education is so important. The difference between the reading and regurgitation that is common in schools and real intellectual curiosity. The usefulness of self-explanation in uncovering what we don't know, and how S.M.A.R.T. goals and thoughtful planning can help us learn just about anything.We also share some of our favorite books from 2018 to hopefully help everyone on their journey of self-education, so join us as we discover how to make learning fun again.01:39:36