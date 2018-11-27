Society's Child
Swedish microchipping photos flood social media and it's insane
PrepForThat
Mon, 26 Nov 2018 00:01 UTC
Swedish medical staff surgically implants the chips into the area between the thumb and index finger. The goal is to offer Swedes more convenience in everyday life. Earlier this month, we reported that U.K. companies are beginning to ask that their employees be microchipped similar to the Swedes.
Many Swedish companies ask employees to voluntarily sign up for a microchip implant. And workers are accepting the offers and volunteering to have the procedures done. Of course, one must consider the ramifications of such "volunteer-based" microchipping. I'll get to that in a bit.
Swedish Microchip Procedures Pictures Flood Instagram
Sandra Wuerthner posted images of what we assume to be her and her coworkers post-op.
Here's a medical professional implanting Wuerthner with a microchip.
In this image we can see the microchip protruding from, we suspect, Wuerthner's skin. (seriously, this is baffling).
Here's an Instagram post of a Swedish citizen bragging about his XRAY, which exposes his rice-sized microchip.
It's incredibly difficult to imagine that corporate microchipping will remain a voluntary procedure.
Microchipping Is Voluntary, For Now...
Corporations are likely to keep microchipping of employees voluntary, that is until more employees are chipped than aren't.
The corporation's protocols, access points, and conveniences will be geared towards chipped employees. Eventually, the corporation will mandate that all employees be chipped.
And this is a major pitfall for mankind. Corporations mass microchipping employees is a far superior threat to modern society than our current state of mass smartphone enslavement.
The chip makers are only a few massive companies, allowing socialist governments to easily monitor citizens. Universal chipmakers are likely to make employment changes for chipped citizens a seamless event for both the employee and hiring company.
Seeing that people are readily bartering their own privacy in exchange for perceived convenience, it isn't a difficult stretch to consider that health records and most government documentation could be moved to the chip's memory. Considering that chip makers are few, hackers or government officials gaining access to the stored chip data isn't exactly difficult to imagine.
This is an absolute, undeniable case of employees exchanging their privacy for the perception of increased convenience. And it can't end well, because ultimately it never does. This redistribution of power from common citizens to corporations and government entities is a dangerous slippery slope.
Jim Satney is PrepForThat's Editor and lead writer for political, survival, and weather categories.
Comment: Given that people today are so willing to give up their privacy and their freedom of speech, is it any wonder they're so enthusiastically getting these devices implanted into themselves? For them, there are no repercussions. It's just 'cool'. The fact that this may one day become mandatory is terrifying.
See also: