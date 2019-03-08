Society's Child
Couple and homeless man charged with creating fake story that made them $400k in donations on GoFundMe page - UPDATE: Grifters plead guilty
NBC News/WCMH
Thu, 15 Nov 2018 05:55 UTC
Prosecutors tell WCAU that Mark D'amico and Kate McClure conspired with destitute Johnny Bobbitt to create the get-rich-quick scheme in 2017.
The couple created a GoFundMe page, claiming homeless drug addict Bobbitt spent his last $20 to fill up McClure's empty gas tank after her car broke down.
The charity campaign exploded, raising tens of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting donors in a matter of days.
All three face charges of conspiracy and theft by deception for working together to create the alleged ruse.
The couple turned themselves in to authorities on Wednesday, but Bobbitt is still at large.
Back in August, the feel-good story that went viral on the internet turned into a feud. Bobbitt's lawyer said a large portion of money never reached his client.
"From what I can see, the GoFundMe account raised $402,000 and GoFundMe charged a fee of approximately $30,000. Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure gave Johnny about $75,000. There should be close to another $300,000 available to Johnny," Bobbitt's lawyer Chris Fallon told CNN.
Authorities began an investigation and in Spetember they executed a search warrant at the home of Mark D'Amico and Katelyn McClure. Detectives towed away a BMW and removed bags and boxes of items from the couple's home.
Reader Comments
@Oscar_Wiener:
Yeah, I thought the same thing.
We buy (consume) everything they (the technocrats and authoritarians) sell.
Afterwards, we, some of us, spit it out.
Ugh.
ned
"... the GoFundMe account raised $402,000 and GoFundMe charged a fee of approximately $30,000"
So what if Homeless Johnny didn't give up his last $20 to fill up her tank (ruse could be you cannot fill a gas tank for $20) but two people still tried raising money to help Johnny. And making a profit for themselves is not illegal.
Johnny should have said thank you for giving him $75,000 and left it at that. But he got greedy and wanted it all. Now they all are in trouble because Johnny got greedy. Way to go Johnny.
Comment: Sheesh! One of the very few feel-good stories we've covered here over the past few years that sparks a little faith in humanity and - poof - it's a fake! But take heart dear reader, the many thousands of good and sometimes great articles posted here are a testament to the many, many people who care about our world, getting at something close to truth of things, and sharing it for the betterment and elucidation of all - even if they make a living doing it. Not to mention the items on all the countries standing up to Empire.
Update (March 8): Both the homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt, and the woman involved, Kate McClure, have plead guilty to federal charges related to this scheme.