How big has the fall been?

How high does the fertility rate have to be?

Which countries are affected?

'We'd rather give our daughter the best of everything'



Rachael Jacobs, 38, of Kent, had her first and only child seven years ago



I'd always focused on my career. When I was pregnant I was still focusing on my career.



I know now that we can survive on what we earn as a family and still go on holiday every year. If we had more than one child we couldn't go on holiday.



We'd rather give our daughter the best of everything than have multiple children that we can just about feed and clothe.



My partner and I are also thinking about the future. We want to be in a position where we can help her financially with university or housing. I don't want to ever have to say that she can't go to a party or have a new Christmas jumper.

Why is the fertility rate falling?

Fewer deaths in childhood meaning women have fewer babies

Greater access to contraception

More women in education and work

What will the impact be?

At a global level there is no migration solution

What about China?