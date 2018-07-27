© Getty Images

There's lots of reasons not to use plastic - but this one might come as a shock.Chemicals in everyday items, from household cleaners to food packaging, can damage a man's penis - and make it smalller.Chemicals in plastic containers and household cleaners could make a man's penis SHRINK, experts have warned.Phthalates, BPA and parabens are to blame for a rise in the number of baby boys being born with genital defects, experts have warned.Dr Andrew Pask and Dr Mark Green, from the University of Melbourne, said in AustraliaTo prove the link, they looked at the results when humans and animals were exposed to the chemicals.They were specifically looking for a defect called hypospadia, where the opening of the penis is on the underside rather than the tip, causing problems with function.Dr Pask and Dr Green aren't the first to do so.In 2014 a study led by Sweden's Karlstad University showed the effects of phthalates, a common component of many products, on young males. The researchers showedIn 2015 a small French study found aZero waste promoter Bea Johnson even references the terrifying claim in her talks, giving the men in the room just another reason not to use plastic on her recent Australian tour.Dr Pask and Dr Green believe they are Australia's only scientists studying the chemicals' effect on male reproduction."Exposure to these chemicals, this is the number one reproductive issue for men," Dr Pask told The Sydney Morning Herald."No one likes to talk about this. Often parents don't even like to tell their kids they had it - it gets surgically repaired but often the surgeries don't work very well.Dr Pask said they had laced a pregnant mouses's water with atrazine to prove it gives the baby hypospadia.The link to humans is that we have been exposed to these chemicals over two generations since the 1950s.While the evidence in animals in clear, experts say we still cannot be categorically sure about the damage human exposure can do.BPA can leach from containers into food, particularly foods that babies and small children eat.