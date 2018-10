The obstacles to the New Silk Road

Beijing continues unceasingly to develop its "Silk Road" project. China's vice-President, Wang Qishan, has undertaken a tour of the Near East which took him to Israël for four days. According to the agreements which have already been signed,A free trade agreement should follow, and the geopolitics of the whole region will be turned upside down.The visit of Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan to Israël, Palestine, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates is aimed at developing the "New Silk Road".In the autumn of 2013, China made public its project for the creation of maritime and especially terrestrial communication routes across the world. It unblocked colossal sums of money and began to realise its plan at a rapid rate.From the Chinese point of view, this project is aimed at exporting its products according to the model ofAt the time, this concerned transporting products from town to town, so that at each stage they were exchanged for other goods according to the needs of the local merchants. However, today, on the contrary, China hopes to sell directly to Europe and the world.and often of superior quality. The commercial route has been transformed into a super-highway.The developed countries are therefore going to have to do business with Beijing, and at the same time, protect their industries from economic shock.It was specifically to maintain this supremacy that Churchill and Roosevelt signed the Atlantic Charter and the United States engaged in the Second World War. 1 ], just as they did in 1941 when faced with the German and Japanese projects.Already in 2013, the Pentagon published- China therefore modified the layout of its route. Beijing finally decided to build the route through Egypt, and invested in the doubling of the Suez Canal and the creation of a vast industrial zone 120 kilometres from Cairo [ 2 ].Despite the unprecedented importance of Chinese investment in the New Silk Road, we have to remember that in the 15th century, China launched a formidable navy in order to secure its markets. Admiral Zheng He, "the eunuch with three gems", fought the pirates of Sri Lanka, built pagodas in Ethiopia and made the pilgrimage to Mecca. Notwithstanding, on his return, for reasons of interior politics, the Emperor abandoned the Silk Road and burned his ships. China then withdrew into itself. So we should not imagine that, from the Chinese point of view, the current project is a pre-ordained success.In the recent past,It built refineries in Iraq which were inconveniently destroyed either by Daesh or by the Western Forces who were pretending to combat the Islamists.The links between Israël and China date from the mandate of Israëli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, whose parents had fled the Nazis in order to settle in Shanghai. Benjamin Netanyahu's predecessor had tried to establish strong relations with Beijing, but his efforts were nullified by his support for one of the Somali pirate groups tasked by Washington with disturbing Russian and Chinese maritime traffic at the exit of the Red Sea [ 3 ]. A scandal was avoided by inches. China was authorised to establish a naval base in Djibouti, and Ehud Olmert was excluded from political life.China has been negotiating a free-trade treaty with Israël since 2016. In this context, theBright Food has already acquired 56 % of the Tnuva kibbutzim cooperative, and could increase its participation, so that China would control most of the Israëli agricultural market. The founder of the on-line store "Ali Baba",who came to Tel-Aviv as part of the official Chinese delegation, did not hide hisfrom the Chinese appetite. In September, with the aid of the US Hudson Institute, professor Shaul Horev organised a conference at Haïfa University in order to alert the Pentagon's general staff to the consequences of Chinese investment. In particular, the speakers emphasised that these contracts exposed the country to the risk of intensive spying, making it difficult to exploit the port for its nuclear missile-launching submarines, as well as its links with the US 6th Fleet.The ex-director of Mossad, Ephraïm Halevy, known for his proximity to the United States, pointed out that the National Security Council had never deliberated on these investments, but that the decision had been made solely for reasons of commercial opportunity.We should make no mistake about the reasons which allowed China to implant a military base in Djibouti, and it seems unlikely that Beijing concluded a secret agreement with Washington for the layout of this new Silk Road. We should make no mistake about the reasons which allowed China to implant a military base in Djibouti, and it seems unlikely that Beijing concluded a secret agreement with Washington for the layout of this new Silk Road. Certainly, the United States will not be too worried about an economic collapse of the European Union. However,History has shown that the latter have done, and continue to do everything possible to dismantle these major powers.The Chinese-Israëli agreements suggest that, as Lenin said, "the capitalists will sell us the rope we shall use to hang them