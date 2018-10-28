Cesar Sayoc is reportedly a 56-year-old man of Native American descent living in Florida who has a long rap sheet.
The Seminole Tribe in Florida said in a statement that there are no records that Cesar Sayoc was a member, reported Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller.
His long rap sheet includes convictions for retail theft and possession of illegal steroids with intent to distribute.
CNN reported:
None of the thirteen packages Sayov sent out exploded this week.Bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc had been kicked out by his parents, so he has living in the van that we have seen in pictures today, according to a law enforcement official.
The sticker-covered white van was taken to an FBI facility in Miramar, Florida.
The FBI agents used flash bangs in making the arrest and took him into custody near the AutoZone in Plantation, the official said.
Sayoc was initially somewhat cooperative, the official said. He told investigators that the pipe bombs wouldn't have hurt anyone and that he didn't want to hurt anyone.
Many pundits suspected they were fake bombs meant to scare the public. It looks like those people were right.
