Normally, the sun's magnetic field and solar wind hold cosmic rays at bay-but during Solar Minimum these defenses weaken.

So you thought Solar Minimum was boring? Think again. High-altitude balloon flights conducted by Spaceweather.com and Earth to Sky Calculus show that atmospheric radiation is intensifying from coast to coast over the USA-an ironicSince 2015, we have been monitoring X-rays, gamma-rays and neutrons in the stratosphere-mainly over central California, but also in a dozen other states (NV, OR, WA, ID, WY, KS, NE, MO, IL, ME, NH, VT).. The latest points, circled in red, were gathered during a ballooning campaign in August-October 2018.How does Solar Minimum boost radiation? The answer lies in the yin-yangThat secondary spray is what we measure. Each balloon flight, which typically reaches an altitude greater than 100,00o feet, gives us a complete profile of radiation from ground level to the stratosphere. Our sensors sample energies between 10 keV and 20 MeV, spanning the range of medical X-ray machines, airport security devices, and " killer electrons " in Earth's radiation belts.Who cares? For starters, anyone who flies. Cosmic radiation at aviation altitudes is typically 50 times that of natural sources at sea level.by the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP) and, according to a recent study from researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health, flight attendants face an elevated risk of cancer compared to members of the general population. They listed cosmic rays as one of several risk factors. lightning . Finally, there are studies ( one recently published in Nature) asserting thatin some populations. If true, it means the effects reach all the way to the ground.As 2018 comes to an end, Solar Minimum appears to be just getting started., so stay tuned.