The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the 2017-2018 flu season killed 80,000 and hospitalized 900,000 Americans. Of course, the mainstream media reported this as fact as shown in this September 27, 2018 article in the Washington Post:The Powers-That-Be, including the CDC and the mainstream media, are using these estimates to promote the flu shot for the upcoming flu season.Keep in mind, the 80,000 deaths and 900,000 hospitalizations are ESTIMATES. And, I can state, with authority, that they areHow does the CDC overestimate the number of flu deaths? TEvery time I try to analyze this data, I know I will have to spend at least an hour searching for the true number who died from influenza because the CDC tries to hide that data.Why does the CDC do this? The answer is easy:(1)Perhaps I could tolerate the CDC combining pneumonia with flu deaths IF the flu vaccine prevented both. However, the flu vaccine has never been shown to have any impact on the number of deaths from pneumonia.In fact, for the vast majority who receive it, the flu vaccine has little impact on preventing the flu, but I digress.In 2001 the CDC reported that 62,034 died from influenza and pneumonia. That year, I would bet that the CDC proclaimed that flu killed over 50,000 Americans.. In 2010 (the latest year data are available) there were 55,227 deaths due to pneumonia and flu. Flu killed 4,605 while pneumonia killed the rest. (2)So, let's go back to last year's flu season. The flu season lasts about six months. 80,000 deaths would lead one to conclude that 13,333 died per month (80,000/6 months) from the flu. If we further divide that number by 50 (the number of states), we can conclude that there were 267 people dying each month in every state from the flu. Since the internet provides 24-hour news cycles, I think we all would have heard that about 9 people (267/30 days per month) in every state dying daily from the flu.I have five practitioners in my office. We have over 100 years of experience in treating patients. None of us can recall a single patient dying from the flu.In fact, I can guarantee you that if 9 people were dying in my state daily from the flu, my partners and I would hear about it. In fact, there are always headlines on the internet when one person dies from the flu.Studying the past CDC data shows that each year a few hundred to a few thousand die from the flu. To say that 80,000 died from the flu last year? I say, "Fake News!"~Dr B(1): https://patents.google.com/patent/US6169175?oq=vaccine+inassignee:centers+inassignee:for+inassignee:disease+inassignee:control (2) https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr65/nvsr65_04.pdf