© SARA D. DAVIS / GETTY IMAGES / AFP

LGBTQ groups have criticized a Virginia public school for leaving a transgender student unprotected during a lockdown drill. While others hid in boys' and girls' locker rooms, teachers argued over where to hide the trans student.After a spate of school shootings earlier this year inspired copycat threats at Virginia middle schools, area school districts began scheduling "lockdown drills" to put parents' minds at ease. Like fire drills, such pantomimes only go so far to prepare for real, unscripted emergencies. Sometimes a real emergency isn't even required, as one transgender student in Stafford, Virginia discovered last month.Students at Stafford County public schools are instructed to seek shelter in the middle school's locker rooms during an active shooter drill.She was finally moved to a hallway between the locker rooms, where teachers presumably stopped short of cleaving her in two. Equality Stafford, a local LGBTQ rights group, reported the incident."The new superintendent has requested a review of all protocols and procedures to ensure that all children are treated with dignity and respect," Stafford public school spokeswoman Sherrie Johnson told Metro Weekly after the incident.Both school shootings and transgender youth are new enough to public education that Stafford faculty most likely grew up without encountering either. Equality Stafford took pity on their unfamiliarity with the issues, asking parents and locals not to blame the staff - only their lack of training. In essence, blame the administration.Other parents protested that their own children would be at risk and begged the school board to reconsider their decision.Equality Stafford is planning a protest on Tuesday to push for better training on LGBTQ issues for its staff and for the adoption of a gender identity clause to the school's anti-discrimination policy.