French police
FILE PHOTO French police stand in Champs Elysees avenue in Paris
At least two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in the Champs-Elysees area, in heart of the French capital, AFP and Le Parisien report.

The incident took place on Sunday morning and police have arrived at the scene. The two victims were transported "in serious condition after being injured by firearms," ​​ a spokesman for the Paris Fire Brigade said.

"They got shot," some of the eyewitnesses were heard saying. The injured - apparently unconscious and covered in blood - were initially found inside a "bullet-riddled" car, reports say.

It is not clear what led to the shooting and whether there is any link to terrorism.