At least two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in the Champs-Elysees area, in heart of the French capital, AFP and Le Parisien report.The incidentand police have arrived at the scene. The two victims were transported "in serious condition after being injured by firearms," ​​ a spokesman for the Paris Fire Brigade said."They got shot," some of the eyewitnesses were heard saying. The injured - apparently unconscious and covered in blood - were initially found inside a "bullet-riddled" car, reports say.