Twenty people have been confirmed killed by state police after a speeding limousine crashed into pedestrians near a crowded tourist spot in upstate New York.The limousine was carrying a wedding party when it collided with another vehicle outside the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie (skoh-HAY'-ree), NY, on Saturday afternoon, according to local reports.The Apple Barrel's parking lot, a popular spot for autumn leaf-peepers, was filled with people and parked cars at the time of the crash.