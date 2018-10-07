Car crash
Twenty people have been confirmed killed by state police after a speeding limousine crashed into pedestrians near a crowded tourist spot in upstate New York.

The limousine was carrying a wedding party when it collided with another vehicle outside the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie (skoh-HAY'-ree), NY, on Saturday afternoon, according to local reports.

It is not clear how many of the victims were in the vehicles that crashed and how many were bystanders. The Apple Barrel's parking lot, a popular spot for autumn leaf-peepers, was filled with people and parked cars at the time of the crash.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW