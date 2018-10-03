© Reuters



Dramatic footage has emerged from the city of Palu on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, with buildings collapsing as the ground slides beneath them.The phenomenon, known as soil liquefaction, is thought to have occurred as a result of the recent 7.5 magnitude earthquake, which also triggered a devastating tsunami. The death toll has already passed 1,200 and is expected to rise further.- for example by an earthquake."When soil is saturated, the space between individual particles is completely filled with water," said Dr Stavroula Kontoe of Imperial College London. "Seismic shaking increases the water pressure between the soil particles; the particles can lose contact with each other which in turn leads to an overall loss of soil strength and stiffness."The upshot is that, with the particles no longer bound tightly together,"In very simple words, when liquefaction occurs, the strength of the soil decreases and,," said Dr Carmine Galasso from University College London.Kontoe said that certain areas are at higher risk than others from the phenomenon.in case of strong shaking," she said, adding that it is unlikely that the tsunami was involved in the soil liquefaction seen in Indonesia, but rather that the earthquake was responsible.Kontoe added that it is not only building and above-ground structures that can be affected by the phenomenon, noting there can also beThe scenes from Indonesia are not the first time soil liquefaction has caused damage following an earthquake.But Kontoe says disasters are not inevitable. "There are several mitigation techniques which can limit or even eliminate [soil liquefaction's] consequences. These techniques usually involve strengthening the soil deposits in areas where liquefaction has been identified as a major hazard and/or adopting drainage measures to prevent the increase of the water pressure during the strong shaking."Galasso agrees there are ways to reduce risk. "Building codes and standards in many countries require engineers to consider the effects of soil liquefaction in the design of new buildings and infrastructure such as bridges, embankment dams and retaining structures," he said.