Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was quoted today as saying that Switzerland is behaving like a criminal organization and it is involved in money laundering, assassinations and terrorism.In the latest installment of a long-running dispute between the two nations, Colonel, according to the interview published by German news weekly Der Spiegel.,' the respected Hamburg-based magazine quoted him as saying.Colonel Gaddafi said Switzerland wasDer Spiegel quoted Colonel Gaddafi as saying:He offered no evidence for this claim.The magazine also said the Libyan leader accused Swiss authorities of carrying out an 'act of terrorism' by arresting his son Hannibal Gaddafi two years ago on suspicion of beating up his servants in a Geneva luxury hotel. He was later released and charges were dropped.'The way they treated Hannibal proves that Switzerland doesn't respect any laws,' Colonel Gaddafi was quoted as saying.Swiss officials couldn't immediately be reached for comment, but Gaddafi's accusations risk inflamingBern, in return, tried to prevent high-ranking Libyan officials from obtaining visas to Europe until forced to back down by Italy and other European countries with strong economic ties to the North African nation.One of the Swiss businessmen, Rachid Hamdani, was allowed to leave Libya in February after 19 months detention. The other, Max Goeldi, was sentenced to a four-month prison term which ends in June.Human rights group Amnesty International has called the charges against Mr Goeldi a form of political revenge and criticised the length of his pretrial detention.