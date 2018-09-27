Source: CNS News
Giving Christine Blasey Ford the opportunity to testify about her unsubstantiated accusations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is, somehow, silencing her, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) declared Wednesday night.Let's recap if you will allow me. Christine Ford has no specific date, no place, just a hazy memory of a possible groping from a repressed memory 35 years old. The FBI doesn't go after gropers based on a foggy memory regardless of how many celebrities believe her. These are just the stop facts and, there is nothing strange here?
Refusing to launch an FBI investigation into Ford's claims is also "silencing her," Sen. Gillibrand said in a tweet:
"Denying Dr. Ford an FBI investigation is silencing her. Forcing her into a sham hearing is silencing her. And pushing through Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation is silencing her."
What is strange is that so many believe her yet they have not talked to her or done any investigative work. She is believed because she is a woman. But contrary to Democrat's belief, the FBI performs background checks. They already have done five background checks on Judge Kavanaugh, and nothing has reared its head.
What can he be found guilty of? A repressed memory? He has had a stellar career on the bench.
The Senate Judiciary Committee already saw a redacted version of Ford's allegations in their classified FBI briefing materials. They chose not to bring it up, not a single member.
That's why McConnell is right to say they'll "plow through" this last-minute hiccup and get Kavanaugh confirmed this month.
Kirsten, Kirsten, Kirsten. You have just replaced Mad Maxine as the most bloviating, unthinking, biased, crayon chewing left wing nut job of all time. It must be an honor. Congratulations.
Ford made her choice. She did this to herself. She is an adult, not a little girl. Can she not make decisions for herself? It is not up to men to protect women from the consequences of their actions. The criminal justice system protects the accused not the accuser. The accuser testifies first as they are the party making the claims. The accused should be in the same room as the accused if for nothing else but to hear their testimony and poke holes in the story.
We do not ask defendants to prove a negative. The burden of proof lies with the accuser. If you cannot prove your case, then do not make false rape accusations.
The Democratic party has become the most evil, wicked, insane, depraved, ignorant, vile, stupid, repugnant, repulsive, disgusting, malicious, criminal, immoral, sinful, wretched, foul, nasty, revolting, lying, appalling, horrendous, hideous, atrocious, political party in the history of the universe. And that's putting it mildly.
Keith Ellison's accuser wishes she had this kind of support and she has evidence of the abuse.