people can only be asked to pay up to 53 percent in income tax for health, education and a safety net if they feel part of a common unit with their fellow citizens.

Denmark set to adopt policies forcing immigrants to integrate into society DANISH politicians from all sides are considering controversial new integration policies to bring immigrant communities into society - by force if necessary - just weeks after the country introduced a burka ban.Recent government proposals to be finalised by parliament over the next few weeks target Denmark's so-called "ghetto neighbourhoods" with a series of sanctions and incentives which have been given enthusiastic backing by the left-leaning opposition.Under the proposals,Immigrant families who take their children back to their countries of origin for long periods could face prison or deportation andThe measures are expected to be fully approved with a large parliamentary majority and have the support of the largest opposition party, the left-wing Danish Social Democrats.Danish Social Democrats' spokesman on immigration and integration, Mattias Tesfaye, said: "We tried to negotiate this to be more draconian."We think the government has been soft on this."The Social Democrats recently overhauled their political agenda and came up with a "Together for Denmark" manifesto which adopts much of the language of the anti-immigration right.In addition to throwing its support behind the plan, the party has supported the government inMr Tesfaye, whose father was an Ethiopian refugee, said: "Why should the social democratic position be we should leave people alone, and leave the right with the argument that we have to have a common cultural background?""It should be a core issue for social democratic parties to break down these parallel societies and"We need you to make sure your children learn Danish. We need you to live not just in one place where all the refugees are."He insisted the proposals are necessary to defend the welfare state and saidThe country's parliament passed the controversial law in May when it joined France and other EU countries in what some politicians say is upholding secular and democratic values.