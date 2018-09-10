© Andrew Francis Wallace / Toronto Star



When same-sex couple Asish Purushan and Krishneel Lall decided to have their baby at the Michael Garron Hospital (formerly Toronto East General Hospital), it was because their surrogate, Mazyline McCarthy, insisted on it.She'd had her own children there and said the place "felt like home."What first-time parents Purushan and Lall didn't realize was how quickly it would make them feel at home too."We get treated a little differently because people always think we're brothers or twins or friends and we laugh along and people don't assume - it never gets to their mind that we could be spouses," said Purushan of the struggles he and Lall face within institutions.But, at the family birthing centre at Michael Garron Hospital (MGH), the first thing he and his partner were asked was how the staff should address them."And I thought, that's so refreshing. I was like 'oh my god, this is amazing,'" said Purushan, who was so impressed he wrote a thank-you letter., LGBTQ families presenting about their experience at weekly rounds and surveys being sent to past patients on their experience.As part of this effort, Purushan and Lall were able to set up a birth plan, learn about the hospital's surrogacy policy, get a tour of the unit and meet the team before their baby was born.Laura Gibbon, the education and training lead at the 519, said the City of Toronto agency that offers support services for the LGBTQ community has been working with MGH since 2015, adding the hospital has committed to training 1,000 of their front line staff with them."It's definitely very unique," said Gibbon of MGH's venture, adding it's leading the charge and should be used as an example for other organizations.kind of work and ensuring that the entirety of their staff is competent and comfortable in providing care in a respectful and affirming way to LGBTQ identifying folks."Purushan said simple things at MGH, such as a nurse asking questions about how a couple met, not making assumptions and showing interest in their story, made the experience more welcoming."People shouldn't be discriminated based on anything - sexual orientation, colour of their skin, how they self-identify - everyone should feel welcomed and safe, especially coming to a hospital," said Jennifer Bordin, the hospital manager of newborn and child health services, of reasons behind its initiative.And it's not just for same-sex couples, she added. It's for transgender people, single mothersThe 519's Gibbon said the organization is eager to expand its training, but added hospitals need to make the commitment to the work.As the conversation evolves societally, more and more organizations will find themselves having to embark on this journey. Our hope is that organizations come to that realization sooner than later."As for Purushan and Lall, they had their baby boy, Sidharth Jiwan Lall-Purushan, Wednesday."Being treated the same was very heartwarming," said Lall of his experience at the hospital. "Just making us realize, 'hey, we are accepted here. We can be ourselves.' "