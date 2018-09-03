Abbas said he would only be interested if Israel joins the confederation.US President Donald Trump's peace team offered Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the idea of establishing a Palestine-Jordanian confederation, Abbas revealed Sunday. Speaking before a meeting with Israeli left-wing movement Peace Now and Israeli lawmakers,I was asked if I believe in a federation with Jordan," Abbas said about a talk he held with Trump aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner and US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, according to Haaretz.It is uncertain when the talks took place, as Abbas refused to meet with US representatives following Trump's unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.however, since it is highly unlikely that Tel Aviv would be interested in joining into a confederation with Jordan.It is undisclosed what level of autonomy Palestine might gain under a confederation, as well as other administrative details of such a plan.Speaking with Israeli activists and lawmakers, Abbas said he views Washington as "hostile towards the Palestinians," adding that US is "closing down the peace process."he said, referring to the UN's aid agency for Palestinian refugees.Last week, Washington announced it had ended funding the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). A week before, the US canceled some $300 million in bilateral aid to Palestinians.After his election, Trump said that an Israeli-Palestinian peace was a priority and some analysts predicted that the newly-minted US leader might manage to deliver on a deal to end the long and bitter rivalry between the two nations.However, the unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capitol buried hopes for such a deal.The plan put forth by Tel Aviv and the Trump advisors from the US was fiercely rejected by Palestinians.