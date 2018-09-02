Guests at another Thomas Cook hotel have been put on IV drips after being hit by suspected food poisoning, just days after a couple died from the disease at another of the package holiday company's resorts.British tourists at thePlaya Pesquero hotel restaurant in Cuba have complained of falling severely ill with diarrhoea and sickness after eating at the restaurant.The luxury hotel in Cuba has been the site of a number of previous mass sickness outbreak in 2012, as Thomas Cook was forced to pay out £150,000 in compensation to 20 victims. There was another outbreak in 2014.The latest outbreak in Cuba has been ongoing for the past three week, andCustomers online have moaned about raw or undercooked food along with dirty utensils but a past report scored the hotel for nearly 100 per cent for food preparation and serving food.Bride Leigh Hall was attached to a drip on her wedding night after falling ill with suspected salmonella at the resort in May this year.It also comes just days after the death of a British couple at another Thomas Cook resort in Egypt last week.John Cooper, 69, and his 63-year-old wife Susan died within hours of each other at the Steigenberger Aqua magic hotel.Nick Harris Head of Travel at Simpson Millar solicitors - who has been contacted by victims caught up in the latest outbreak- blasted: 'This is totally unacceptable. There is a worrying pattern here with Thomas Cook and illness. People go on holiday to relax not fall violently ill.'And then for the hotel to try to bribe them when their violently ill with a disclaimer is sickening behaviour. It is even worse as some of the cases involve children.'People have complained of'It's a disgrace and Thomas Cook should be doing more to ensure their guests safety.'Guests online have moaned about the shoddy conditions, including their dirty swimming pools.In one post Emily B said: 'This place is awful children were scared to eat for fear of having illness. The hotel know that there is an issue with diarrohea and vomiting but are doing nothing to contain the problem.'Sunflower 064, from Coventry posted: 'We've just returned home from 9th visit and our last. I suffered food poisoning within two days resulting in needing IV drips and antibiotics.'While Maja25x from Manchester said: 'My husband got ill with food poisoningbeing sick from the Thomas Cook rep as we asked her straight.'Hubby got an injection, antibiotics and also an iv drip. Its been a nightmare. Hotel tries to hide the outbreak by offering free medical treatments only after people sign a disclaimer that states you didn't get sick at the hotel and you can't comment about it.'In May, Leigh Hall spent £3,750 with travel giant Thomas Cook for to spend her wedding day and honeymoon there.She said: 'Most brides get carried over the threshold on their wedding night, but I got wheeled into hospital.'When contacted by MailOnline her tour operator Thomas Cook later offered her £3,000 over her ordeal. Lawyers for holidaymakers stranded in the latest outbreak on the Caribbean island said residents at the hotel in Holguin had fallen ill over the last few weeks.One father-of-four who has just returned from the resort said all his family fell ill including his children.He said: 'Food poisoning was rife.'A spokesperson for Thomas Cook said: 'We are aware of a small number of illness reports from customers staying at the Hotel Playa Pesquero.'We're monitoring this closely and are working with the hotel to ensure a high standard of hygiene is in place at all time.'We take all illness very seriously and are not aware of any customers needing hospital treatment.'If you do have any illness concerns please do speak to our reps who are on hand to help.'