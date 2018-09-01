© Sputnik

"That was a pre-planned murder, plotted by the Ukrainian special services and curated by the US. I'd like to tell Ukraine's President Poroshenko and his bloodthirsty gang: the scenario that you plotted along with the murder will fail," Basurin asserted.

"I stress one more time that we have sufficient means to resist Ukrainian aggression against people living in a free state - the DPR, and we will do everything to not let any more civilians die."

According to Deputy Defense Minister and defense spokesman of Donetsk People's Republic Eduard Basurin, the US could have taken part in the assassination of the Donetsk People's Republic head Zakharchenko.According to Eduard Basurin, Zakharchenko's murder took place "under the regulation by the United States."The commander of the Donetsk Operational Command stated, speaking on a Russian television channel, thatHe even addressed the Ukrainian authorities and Petro Poroshenko in particular, saying they could do nothing about it."We are standing on guard of our republic's borders," he stated, adding that the Donetsk authorities are in full control of the situation in the people's republic after Zakharchenko's assassination.Leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine Alexander Zakharchenko was killed on Friday in an explosion in a Donetsk restaurant, a local security source told Sputnik.