According to Eduard Basurin, Zakharchenko's murder took place "under the regulation by the United States."
"The US was directly involved in it," Basurin said.
The commander of the Donetsk Operational Command stated, speaking on a Russian television channel, that the main goal of the perpetrators is to destabilize the self-proclaimed republic and the situation observed in the military zone.
He even addressed the Ukrainian authorities and Petro Poroshenko in particular, saying they could do nothing about it.
"That was a pre-planned murder, plotted by the Ukrainian special services and curated by the US. I'd like to tell Ukraine's President Poroshenko and his bloodthirsty gang: the scenario that you plotted along with the murder will fail," Basurin asserted."We are standing on guard of our republic's borders," he stated, adding that the Donetsk authorities are in full control of the situation in the people's republic after Zakharchenko's assassination.
"I stress one more time that we have sufficient means to resist Ukrainian aggression against people living in a free state - the DPR, and we will do everything to not let any more civilians die."Leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine Alexander Zakharchenko was killed on Friday in an explosion in a Donetsk restaurant, a local security source told Sputnik.
Comment: Failed state Ukraine is probably getting desperate, especially as Zakharchenko was looking to follow Crimea's example and reunify with Russia. It looks, however, like this may backfire like the rest of their plans: