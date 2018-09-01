© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

The farewell ceremony and funeral for the assassinated leader of the Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko are set to take place on September 2, acting DPR leader Dmitry Trapeznikov said Friday.Trapeznikov also said Friday that he was not ruling out the possibility of military provocations by Ukrainian forces after the assassination.We are putting our ears to the ground, controlling the situation," Trapeznikov said.Meanwhile, DPR authorities will continue seeking integration with Russia after the murder of its president, the region's new leader said Saturday.acting DPR leader Dmitry Trapeznikov said in a statement circulated by his press office.Alexander Zakharchenko, 42, the leader of the breakaway region in eastern Ukraine, wasKobzon, a famous Soviet and later Russian singer and lawmaker, died Thursday at the age of 80. He had a prolific career and has been compared to Frank Sinatra for his crooner style.The DPR authorities have strengthened security measures following the assassination. In particular,to begin at 11:00 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT). The curfew was introduced in the DPR in 2014 after the beginning of the military conflict in the area between local militias and Kiev's forces. It was in place between 11:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. every day until July when Zakharchenko cut it to be in place between 01:00 a.m. and 05:00 a.m.by those who preferred "the way of terror" to finding a peaceful solution to the four-year conflict in eastern Ukraine.