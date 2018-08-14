© Sputnik



Five more drones have been shot down by Russia's Air Defense units near Khmeimim Air Base in Syria in the last 24 hours, the military confirmed. Drone attacks by militants have intensified in recent weeks.Shooting down militant drones has become somewhat routine for the Russian military at Khmeimim Air Base, located south-east of the port of Latakia. On Sunday the Russian military said it had repelled two drone attacks "at a safe distance from the base." On Saturday a drone, apparently carrying explosives, was downed on approach to Khmeimim, also from the militant-held de-escalation zone in Idlib.Probably the most large-scale assault on Khmeimim took place in January this year with at least 10 drones attacking the area. Three others targeted the Russian maritime logistics point in the city of Tartus."The research showed that the avionics equipment mounted on the drones facilitated their fully automated, preprogrammed flight and bombing, ruling out any jamming," Novikov said.