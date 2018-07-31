© Alaa Al-Faqir / Reuters



A drone launched by the militants at Russia's Khmeimim base in Syria, was shot down by the airfield's defenses, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday.The UAV targeting the Russian airbaseon Sunday night, the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria said in a statement."The target was destroyed by anti-aircraft fire at a significant distance from the base," the military said.There were no injuries or material damage as a result of the attempted attack, with the Khmeimim airfield operating in routine manner.The base has recently been a frequent target of attempted drone attacks, with the military reporting similar incidents on July 21, 22 and 27.