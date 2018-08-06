Trump pointing at sky
© Leah Millis / Reuters
Donald Trump has lashed out at the MSM again, saying the "fake news" media is attacking him for his "enemy of the people" comment "because they know it's true." He also called them "sick and dangerous."

"The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it's TRUE," US President Donald Trump tweeted. "I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People."

The media, Trump said, "purposely cause great division and distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous and sick!"


In a subsequent tweet, he reiterated the accusations: "Too bad a large portion of the Media refuses to report the lies and corruption having to do with the Rigged Witch Hunt - but that is why we call them FAKE NEWS!"

President Trump unleashed a sweeping crusade against "fake news" before he even took office, going so far as refusing to answer questions from reporters and media outlets that he accuses of disseminating fake news. He recently singled out NBC, which he called "possibly worse than CNN," and denied CNN correspondent Jim Acosta a question during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.