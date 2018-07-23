Are Dogs With DCM Taurine-Deficient?

"We conclude that ACS [American Cocker Spaniels] with DCM are taurine-deficient and are responsive to taurine and carnitine supplementation. Whereas myocardial function did not return to normal in most dogs, it did improve enough to allow discontinuation of cardiovascular drug therapy and to maintain a normal quality of life for months to years."3

UC-Davis Is Currently Conducting Research on Taurine Deficiency-Related DCM in Golden Retrievers

"I suspect that Golden Retrievers might have something in their genetic make-up that makes them less efficient at making taurine," Stern told the Morris Animal Foundation. "Couple that with certain diets, and you've given them a double hit. If you feed them a diet that has fewer building blocks for taurine or a food component that inhibits this synthesis, they pop up with DCM."6

A Particular Brand of Grain-Free Kibble Is Implicated in Some Cases of Diet-Related DCM in Goldens

" ... [T]he majority of cases [of taurine deficiency-related DCM in Golden Retrievers] they [Stern and his team] are seeing at UC-Davis are from grain free diets that are high in legumes, like ACANA pork and squash [kibble]."7

Are All the Starchy Ingredients in Grain-Free Kibble to Blame?

Other Factors That Influence the Taurine Content of Pet Food/Feed

How You Can Protect Your Dog