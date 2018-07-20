Skeletal remains

The remains of the 'witch' found in Ukraine.
History is littered with executions of women suspected of dabbling in black magic. Now archaeologists believe they have found the ancient remains of a so-called witch, buried with her hands propped behind her back.

It's unknown how the woman - who was from a third-to-fourth century Chernyakhov settlement in modern day Ukraine - came to meet her death.


However, experts at the National Historical Museum of Ukraine suspect the person was "different" among her peers as she was buried on her own, face-down. Discovered in countryside near the village of Legezino, the remains of the mysterious woman are thought to date back more than 1,600 years.


Pictures published by the excavation team reveal that funeral equipment such as pots and dishes normally found in Chernyakhov culture were absent from the grave site, leading to suggestions that she may have been an outcast from her community or even considered to be a witch.

Also found at the dig site were the remnants of two dwellings believed to have been constructed around 6,000 years ago.