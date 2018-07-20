© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

The madness that gripped liberals and neocons within the Western political, media, and security establishments, over the sight of a US president having the temerity to treat his Russian counterpart - Vladimir Putin - as an equal rather than colonial vassal who knows his place, was and is more pronounced than anyone could have expected.Indeed in the wake of the Helsinki Summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the tsunami of madness that ensued can only be described as unhinged. Treason, they cried - a surrender summit, they declaimed - to thus reveal that for such people peace and stability is tantamount to disaster while conflict and chaos is nirvana.In light of this collective madness, spewed out from every mainstream US media platform in response to Helsinki, the backlash from within the Beltway reached such heights of intensity that we were witness to the astonishing sight of a sitting president going public with a mea culpa as he rolled back on his original denial - Trump claiming he had 'misspoke' during his joint press conference with the Russian president when the question of Russian state interference came up.The sad reality is that the most important and universally anticipated summit between a US president and Russian leader at any time in history, including the Cold War when the Soviet Union was still extant, ended up being dominated by the ongoing Mueller investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.In fact the Mueller investigation into what many credible voices have put down to a leak from within the DNC rather than a hack from without - a leak undertaken with the goal of shedding light on the corrupt shenanigans responsible for ensuring Hillary Clinton's nomination over her Democratic Party opponent, Bernie Sanders, as candidate for the White House -And if you'll permit me, while we're on the subject, in response to Trump's original assertion that he did not accept the conclusion of the US intelligence community that Russian interference did in fact occur, the tweet posted by popular Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle indubitably spoke for millions in America and beyond:So, yes, Trump's opponents -And given the tenor of some of the rhetoric that has ensued in response to Helsinki, it would seem some are intent on doing so by any means necessary.Worse, not only does the artillery barrage of rage unleashed in response to Helsinki leave no doubt that liberal/neocon America is bent on ejecting Trump from the White House before he serves out a full term, it suggests that it is set on conflict with Russia come what may. Because what we are dealing with here, ultimately,References to Munich in 1938, to Neville Chamberlain's 'peace in our time' moment, have been bandied around like confetti in response to Helsinki, reminding us of Talleyrand's observation of the Bourbons: 'They have learned nothing and forgotten nothing'.The Helsinki Summit was not a re-run of Munich in 1938. However US liberal and fanatical neocon reaction to it certainly evinces the character of 1914, when war fever had Europe in its grasp, leading inexorably to an abyss into which millions of young predominately working-class men were pushed not in the cause of freedom, liberty or democracy, but in service to national exceptionalism and imperial domination.This is precisely the animal we are dealing with today, a beast of insatiable and unquenchable appetite that will brook nothing less than full spectrum dominance. It is why the takeaway from the Helsinki Summit is not peace in our time it is Russia delenda est - i.e. Russia must be destroyed.As George Orwell writes in his classic novel 1984: "The enemy of the moment always represented absolute evil, and it followed that no past or future agreement with him was possible."In the last analysis, for the likes of Republican Senator John McCain, a US president exchanging missiles with his Russian counterpart is considered more in keeping with strong and proper leadership than one who would rather exchange a handshake.