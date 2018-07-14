Israeli fighter jets have carried out strikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza strip, in response to the violence and "terrorist acts" the group instigated at the border, as well as cross-border rocket launches, the IDF said."Tonight, IDF fighter jets targeted an attack terror tunnel in southern Gaza, in addition to several terror sites throughout Gaza, among them complexes used to prepare arson terror attacks and a Hamas terror training facility," the IDF said, posting a video of the strike.During the Israeli raid, Hamas militants reportedly retaliated by launching 17 rockets, five of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. "Hamas is responsible for the events transpiring in Gaza and emanating from it and will bear the consequences for its actions," the IDF said.When the sirens sounded in the Eshkol and Esdot Hanegev Regional Councils, the families woken up in the middle of the night only "had seconds to run to bomb shelters," the IDF added, without elaborating on whether any of the Hamas projectiles caused any damage.Wafa reported. In the 100 days since the weekly rallies began, at least 138 people, including 19 minors, were killed. Around 15,000 protesters have been injured since March 30.