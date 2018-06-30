New population stats demonstrate the huge effect the mass migration policy is having on Britain, with the population increasing by almost another 400,000 in one year, the majority of which is due to net migration.The UK population is at the end of June 2017 stood at 66,040,229, an increase of 392,000 since mid-2016. 59% of this increase is attributed to migration.Though this year's annual population increase of 0.6% is lower than in previous years, historically it is huge. For instance, in 1997 when Tony Blair came to power, the annual population increase was 0.26%.The ONS also reveal that the, a startling number that shows why hospitals, schools and other public services are strugglingThe UK's population growth as a percentage is growing faster than nearly anywhere else in Europe. Between 2011 - 2016 the UK's population grew by 3.74%, compared to 2.73% for Germany and 2.62 for France.The British people voted to end mass, EU open door migration. That must now be delivered by the government. Please chip in and support Westmonster so that we can fight for Brexiteers. Thank you!When we constantly hear aboutis it any wonder? Mass migration and population growth this rapid is a disaster.