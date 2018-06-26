Earth Changes
Climate panic: Arctic and Antarctic ice are increasing, not decreasing
drsircus.com
Mon, 25 Jun 2018 00:01 UTC
The Antarctic ice sheet is melting at a faster rate than at any previously recorded time, according to a comprehensive new study. Who can argue with a comprehensive new study? The planet's largest ice sheet is now losing more than 240 billion tons of ice every year ― a threefold increase from less than a decade ago. The melting is happening so fast that it could cause sea levels to rise 6 inches by the end of the century, the study projects. How many times have we heard about catastrophic sea level rises in the last ten years and how many times has the media reported on scientists who say that is a lot of garbage? There is no sea level rise of any significance.
Funny they say this with such panic when it was only recently that NASA and others were reporting on massive increases in ice in Antarctica. In fact, it was only this past January that we read the headlines, 'Huge snowfall increases over Antarctica could counter sea level rise, scientists say.' Scientists have found large increases in snow accumulation in a vast region of eastern Antarctica, a trend that, if it continues or becomes more widespread, could lessen the ice sheet's contribution to sea level rise and mitigate one of the most feared consequences of climate change. The study was conducted by scientists from NASA and several other institutions.
Four years ago NASA published Antarctic Sea Ice Reaches New Record Maximum, saying, "Sea ice surrounding Antarctica reached a new record high extent this year, covering more of the southern oceans than it has since scientists began a long-term satellite record to map sea ice extent in the late 1970s. The upward trend in the Antarctic, however, is only about a third of the magnitude of the rapid loss of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean," which is not happening. To the contrary, as we will see below, Arctic sea ice is on the increase.
The recent series of high-ice-extent minima is part of a remarkable recent uptick in extent year-round for Antarctica, dominated by extensive ice in both the Weddell Sea (south of Africa) and the Ross Sea (south of New Zealand). Sea ice in the eastern Weddell Sea presently extends several hundred kilometers further north and east of its typical extent, while ice extent in the Ross Sea is presently near average.
Antarctic ice floes extended further than ever recorded this southern winter, confounding the world's most-trusted climate models. "It's not expected," says Professor John Turner, a climate expert at the British Antarctic Survey. "The world's best 50 models were run and 95% of them have Antarctic sea ice decreasing over the past 30 years." These are the same computer models that global warming hysterics base their entire belief systems on.
Dr. Benny Peiser, from the Global Warming Policy Forum (GWPF) said, "Global sea ice is at a record high, another key indicator that something is working in the opposite direction of what was predicted." Though we are hearing constant reports of ice melting and oceans rising the truth is Arctic sea ice extent is now higher than 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2011. Ted Maksym, an oceanographer at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, conducted a study in which he sent an underwater robot into the depths of the Antarctic sea to measure the ice. His results contradicted previous assumptions made by scientists and showed that the ice is actually much thicker than has been predicted over the last 20 years.
The Martians are Coming, and the Ice is Melting
At the North Pole, where it was predicted that the ice would be gone by now again we see what fools the elite and their wholly owned press play us for. In reality the Arctic sea-ice volume is the greatest it has been in 4 years. At the rate it's going, because of global cooling, it could soon be the greatest in at last 14 years. The black line on the chart below shows current Arctic sea-ice volume. Note that it is greater than in 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, and is on track to break the 2004 to 2014 mean.
And here is more on global warming from the recent past
"The Greenland Ice Sheet is gaining near record amounts of ice this year," says Tony Heller. Temperatures on the Greenland Ice Sheet have been extremely cold, and broke the all-time record for Northern Hemisphere July cold on July 4, at -33C (-27.4F). "Despite all evidence to the contrary, government scientists insist on believing fake GRACE data which shows almost all of Greenland losing ice," says Heller. "These are criminals, not scientists. How much ice will melt, I wonder, at minus 33 degrees?"
Crisis in Climate Science
We have a crisis in climate science that is so bad that we need to start paying special attention to how commercial interests are corrupting scientists. Climate science is not the only area that is corrupted. Medical science, we already know from insiders, is not worth the paper its printed on. There is hardly a study that comes from pharmaceutical companies (that the FDA accepts) that is honest scientific work. This kind of deception easily kills a hundred thousand people a year.
What will be the price in lives that comes from climate deception? It is hard to tell so early in the climate change game that is being played out in the media and in certain scientists' minds. As the world cools we have a shipload of fools crying about how warm it is, how the poles are melting, the sky is falling, and all climate deniers are racists. The only thing we can be sure of is that the climate is changing as it has always changed throughout all of earths history.
I have read stories almost everyday for almost ten years that all point to one conclusion, politicians have sold their souls and their minds to a grand deception that has them and many of us believing in as big a lie as the world is flat and is the center of the solar system.
Recent News from the Ground
A couple of days from the official start of winter in Peru, 604 people have died of pneumonia due to the low temperatures, according to the Ministry of Health (Minsa). Those who died included more than 400 older adults and 72 children under the age of five. In some areas, such as San Antonio de Putinas in the highlands of Puno, thermometers have dropped to 15 degrees Celsius below zero. We do not read news like this in the mainstream media.
There are those who are working to pass laws that will harshly punish any disagreement with "current scientific evidence" about vaccines, climate science and medicine in general. We are on the verge or already far into a new dark age where right is wrong and wrong is right. We live in an era where just to assume something is enough to validate its truth. We have been told its warmer now than at any other time in recent history, the ice is melting, to sea is rising so too many people just assume its true.
For all those who still believe in manmade global warming take a look at a recent article in the Wall Street Journal showing how wrong the global warming scare mongers got it with their predictions. And yes we still have snow falling in June in the Continental United States, record cold in Australia driving up electrical prices to 130 times normal, wild temperature swings in Brazil, the highest winter deaths in Scotland in 30 years and record cold in Bolivia, Argentina and Peru.
Its Summer
Ukraine - Snowfall in the Carpathian Mountains. Sub-zero temperatures on the second day of summer. Snow has fallen in the mountainous regions of Ivano-Frankivsk region. The thickness of snow cover is 0-13 mm. According to Volodymyr Fryhovych, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, "Tomorrow we expect a drop in the temperature in the mountain regions to 1-2 degrees below zero". On the second day of summer, snow fell in Poland(!) according to Severe Weather Europe at Facebook and kids actually had to be evacuated from summer camp.
Many still cling to the manmade global warming story and believe climate Armageddon is upon us though warming not cooling. One can read their almost convincing publications everyday in the media so one really has to look deep into the matter to learn the truth.
Comment: See also: