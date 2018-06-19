Puppet Masters
Dr. Kevin Barrett: US totally under the control of the most brutal faction headquartered in Tel Aviv
PressTV
Sun, 17 Jun 2018 19:46 UTC
Dr. Barrett made these remarks in an interview with Press TV while commenting on a report which says the United States planning to quit the United Nation's Human Rights Council, primarily over Washington's claim that the UN's main human rights body is biased against Israel.
According to US and Western diplomats, who requested anonymity, it appears more a matter of when, not if, the pullout will happen. US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, threatened last year to pull the US from the UNHRC.
The United States could announce its decision as early as Tuesday, a US official said. The official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity, said it was "all but decided" that the US will pull out.
"The Trump administration is showing once again that it is completely controlled by Tel Aviv with its decision to quit the United Nations' Human Rights Council due to the UN's supposed bias against Israel," Dr. Barrett told Press TV.
"This is actually rather humorous in many respects given that the United Nations despite passing numerous resolutions insisting that Israel allow the Palestinians the right of return and pull out of the territories that were stolen in 1957 and so on," he added.
"The UN has always been actually a toothless tiger as far as actually enforcing any actual human rights actions against Israel which is by far in a way the world's worst human rights violator at least on a per capita basis. It's a very small country and yet it's the last brutal Western settler colony, it's the last place that is committing an ongoing genocide, that has lasted for many decades," the analyst noted.
"So relative to the human rights crimes committed by the Zionist entity occupying Palestine the UN has in fact been extremely biased in favor of Israel and against the Palestinians, in its extreme restraints in actually putting any kind of major roadblocks in the way of the genocide in Palestine," he stated.
"So why would the Trump administration supposedly representing the United States, not Israel, make this move? Well, the answer is obvious. The Trump administration is a gangster administration that's controlled by the world organized crime syndicate, that is linked to Israel. It's ethnically Jewish crime syndicate that used to be run by Meyer Lansky who is the head of all organized crime in the world and especially in the Western hemisphere," he said.
"And now that he is gone, it is slightly more defused network involving people like Sheldon Adelson, the Los Vegas godfather and a major backer of Trump, and the Russian Jewish Zionist oligarchs, the dual citizens who were the wealthiest in the former Soviet Union, the people who snatched up all of the wealth of the Soviet Union when it collapsed, and basically handed it to this Jewish Zionist organized crime syndicate. And those are the people who put Trump in power," the commentator said.
"The so-called Russia gate has very little to do with Russia as a national entity, it's almost entirely about the fact that this Israel centric crime syndicate hijacked American election and handed it to Trump who was their asset," he observed.
"And what that means is that the United States which has been occupied by Israel for decades in certain respect is now completely under the control of the most ruthless and brutal faction of the gangsters whose headquarters is the occupied Palestine," the academic concluded.
Reader Comments
