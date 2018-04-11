Chinese customs officials have, Xinhua news agency reported.Inspectors in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, found the shipment consisting of scrap paper mixed with waste metal parts and used drinking bottles, according to the agency. Shipments with solid waste are prohibited by Beijing.The customs authorities demanded the garbage be returned to America as soon as possible.. That year, the US paid China $5.2 billion to recycle 16 million tons of waste."Large amounts of dirty wastes or even hazardous wastes are mixed in the solid waste that can be used as raw materials," Beijing said, explaining its decision to the World Trade Organization.When the Chinese economy was smaller, it was less expensive for the country with its cheap labor to recycle than to make those materials from scratch. However, as the economy grows, processing garbage has become less and less profitable, in addition to pollution.There have been reports that. Steve Frank of Pioneer Recycling in Portland, Oregon, told NPR "the rest of the world cannot make up that gap."