"Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price..."

The person paying that price is going to be Trump himself: his deplorables didn't vote for him so we could establish an Islamic Sunni state in Syria, as John Bolton has

long advocated

.

he's also a coward

A Note to My Readers: I need to clarify my column on the current confrontation between the Palestinians in Gaza and the Israeli military.



I did not mean to draw an equal sign between the two sides: the Israelis, who are wantonly slaughtering unarmed protesters, including children - and clearly marked media representatives - are clearly the aggressors. Their actions are inexcusable and just another giant step in the direction of complete moral degeneration. While I stand by my criticism of such actions as the "Knife Intifada," what's clear to me is that this is not the consequence of some inherent flaw in the Palestinian cause, but a mark of sheer desperation. Yes, Hamas is a monstrous entity, but the Israelis encouraged its growth and development from the start, which is something you don't read about very often: see here.



Let no one misunderstand me: while I never give unconditional support to anyone, and I'm especially critical of the Palestinian leadership, I stand with the Palestinian people in their just struggle against an oppressive apartheid state. Period.