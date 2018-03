© Khalil Ashawi / Reuters



President Donald Trump has made a surprise announcement that"We're coming out of Syria very soon. Let the other people take care of it now," Trump said during a speech in Richfield, Ohio on Thursday, dedicated to his infrastructure initiative.The US spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, Trump said, describing how the US would build schools only for insurgents to destroy them, while there was no funding to build schools in Ohio."We build a school, they blow it up. We rebuild the school, they haven't blown it up yet, but they will," he said.The president also pointed out the "wall" and 32,000 US troops guarding the border between North and South Korea, while the US border with Mexico was not likewise protected."Is there something a little bit wrong with that?" he asked the crowd.Trump's remarks about Syria are in line with what he said last month , at a press conference in Washington with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull.However, this goes against the previous pronouncements of his subordinates at the State Department and the military.